Bhubaneswar: Voting began for the fourth phase of panchayat elections in Odisha at 7 am on Tuesday amid tight security and stricter adherence complying to the Covid-19 protocols. Polling is being held in as many as 163 Zilla Parishad seats in 64 blocks under 28 districts of the state. The fourth phase of panchayat election is being held at 17,089 booths in 1,254 Gram Panchayats under 64 blocks of 28 districts. Of the total booths, 2,773 have been identified as sensitive and tight security measures have been put in place in these booths.

Over 51.31 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in this phase, said secretary to State Election Commission (SEC) RN Sahu. Following the incidentf of violence in the first three phases of panchayat polls, the Odisha police tightened the security for the fourth phase, officials said on Monday. Following incidents of violence in the first three phases of panchayat polls, the Odisha police has tightened the security for the fourth phase.

The police deployed 257 platoons of force and 1,473 mobile patrolling parties, along with district police personnel, for the four phase polls while 240 platoons of force, 1,625 mobile patrolling parties were deployed for the previous phase held on February 20. This move came a day after attack on three journalists in Jajpur district when they were going to cover a poll violence incident. Apart from this, several other incidents of violence were reported during the past three phases of the rural polls.

In view of the declining trend of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Commission has said "all persons entering the counting centres will be thermally scanned and only double vaccinated persons will be allowed inside the centres ", Sahu said. Besides, those with Covid-19 symptoms will not be allowed into the counting centres. The counting of votes will take place on February 26, 27 and 28.

