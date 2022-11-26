Aurangabad: Constitution Day, also known as National Law Day, was observed every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. Meanwhile, a commendable initiative was taken on this day by the MGM Sanskar School in Maharashtra's Aurangabad where a teacher, Dr Shahnaz Basmi taught 200 articles of the Constitution to about 150 students. The purpose of this initiative was to remind school students of the Constitution and to make them responsible citizens.

The initiative was taken a few months ago by the teacher. The information on the Constitution is being provided to the students from Class VII to Class X. "If the students are made aware of the Constitution in their school days, they will not only become responsible citizens, but also be aware of their rights. It is difficult but not impossible to understand the Constitution. Everything is possible," said Dr Basami.