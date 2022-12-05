Mumbai: A petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for giving a clean chit to the accused, along with Aryan Khan, in connection with the Cruise drug party case. A petition has been filed on behalf of the Hindu Federation and demanded that the inquiry be conducted again. The petitioner has demanded that the petition be heard early.

It may be recalled that Aryan Khan, Avin Sahu, Gopal G Anand, Sameer Sehgal, Bhaskar Arora and Manav Sinha were given a clean chit in the charge sheet by the NCB. Anand Dave of the Hindu Federation has demanded a fresh investigation into the matter, raising questions about the investigation system. The lawyers of the Hindu Federation said under what circumstances Aryan was excluded from the case.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan resumes 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' shoot

The petition has been filed in the High Court and the lawyers have claimed it will be heard soon. The NCB raided the Cordelia Cruise at the International Cruise Terminal on October 2, 2021. At that time, five grams of Mephredone, 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of hashish, 22 tablets of MDMA and Rs 1.33 lakhs were seized. The NCB had detained eight people, including Aryan Khan, for questioning. After this, NCB arrested Aryan Khan and a case was registered against him under the Narcotics Control Act. Aryan Khan was in jail. The court granted bail to Aryan Khan after several hearings. After that, Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by the NCB in this case.