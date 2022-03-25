Buldhana (Maharashtra): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in Maharashtra and Gujarat in an espionage case related to gathering sensitive information about vital installations to carry out terror attacks with the involvement of Pakistani agents. The raids were conducted at four locations linked to suspects in Godhra in Gujarat and Buldhana in Maharashtra. During the raids, several digital devices, suspicious SIM cards and incriminating documents were seized.

The NIA said the investigation so far had revealed that Pakistani agents had conspired with other accused based in Visakhapatnam, Mumbai and Gujarat for gathering sensitive information for conducting terror acts in India. Indian SIM cards were fraudulently procured and One Time Passwords were received through their Indian associates for activation of WhatsApp by Pakistan-based handlers, which were then used to establish contact with defence personnel to elicit sensitive information related to vital installations, the spokesperson said.

PTI inputs