Mumbai: The Mount Mary church in Mumbai's Bandra on Thursday received a threat e mail warning of an attack by the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The police registered a case under Section 505(3) of the India Penal Code (IPC) against unknown people. An investigation has been launched into the matter. Police informed that the information was shared with the Crime branch and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and primarily investigations indicate that it was a hoax threat. However, the matter is being investigated further.

Also read: Ludhiana: Bomb threat to Hyatt Regency hotel; guests evacuated; hoaxer traced to Delhi

The e mail received at the official e mail ID of Peter Domnick D'Souza (58), the official photographer of Mount Mary Church on Wednesday around 7.30 pm, an e mail received from the user ID 'terrorist' about an attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba, a terrorist organisation. Later in the day, another mail received mentioning that "my son is not mentally well and should be forgiven and also that his claim was false." However, D'Souza informed the church administration about the e mails and a complaint was lodged at Bandra Police Station. After receiving the complaint, the Bandra police registered a case under Section 505 (3) of the IPC.