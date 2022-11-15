Nagpur: A factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur manufacturing fake pistachios was raided by the police on Monday. Police seized around 120 kgs of green-coloured groundnut seeds used as pistachios and other goods worth Rs 12.50 lakhs from their possession. After processing the groundnuts, which fetch Rs 100 to 140 per kg in the market, counterfeiters were selling the groundnuts as pistachios at a rate of Rs 1,100 per kg. Acting on a tip-off, a team closely monitored the action against illegal businesses under the guidance of DCP Gajanan Rajmane. During the raids, it was found that the workers were manufacturing fake pistachios. The factory was run by one Dilip Paunikar.

Also read: 8-member fake currency gang nabbed; notes worth Rs 1.65 crore seized in Telangana's Mulug

When questioned by the police, he admitted that he takes groundnuts priced at Rs 70 per kg and after drying the groundnuts, cleans them with the help of machines, dries them again and sells them in the market as pistachios at Rs 1,100 per kg.