Thane: Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said he is setting out to build the party organization afresh, and added that the current government in the state led by Eknath Shinde would collapse as it was formed "illegally".

He was speaking at the launch of his three-day 'Shiv Samvad Yatra' in Bhiwandi town in Thane district, where he received a rousing welcome by his supporters. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress collapsed last month after Shinde raised a banner of revolt against the Sena leadership with majority of party MLAs. A day after Thackeray resigned as the chief minister on June 29, Shinde took oath of the top post with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Speaking at the rally, Aaditya said, "I am embarking on this yatra and come to Bhiwandi to get the blessings of people. I have set out to build the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra afresh." "The MVA government had carried out development works in the state. But in the present dispensation, there only two members in the cabinet (Shinde and Fadnavis). The state is facing floods, but amid this situation, they (rebels) are trying to threaten us. But we will not pay heed to such tactics. I am sure this government will collapse. It was formed illegally," the Yuva Sena chief said.

He challenged the rebel MLAs to resign and face the elections again. "Shinde rebelled when my father (Uddhav Thackeray) was unwell. They (Sena rebels) were given an opportunity in the state cabinet, but they betrayed us and deserted us. Those who left us are not Shiv Sainiks. They are traitors...See what is the condition of the rebel MLAs, who have to be brought into buses for voting as they are kept in hiding," he said.

"Our only mistake was that we could not play politics and hence we had to face this situation. We did not trouble those who were against us," Thackeray added. He, however, said if at all the party rebels want to return, the doors of 'Matoshree' (the personal residence of Thackerays) are always open for them. Political drama and circus is going on in the state and good people have no place in politics. We are good people and will do good politics, he said.

Their (rebels') only issue was that Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya were in the state Legislature. They could not digest the fact, the Worli MLA said. After Bhiwandi, Thackeray is scheduled to visit Shahapur and Igatpuri, Dindori and Nashik as part of his 'Shiv Samvad Yatra'. (PTI)