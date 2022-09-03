Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Mumbai Customs Department arrested a foreigner at the international airport for trying to smuggle cocaine into India by hiding it in 87 capsules, which he had swallowed. The customs officials said that the value of cocaine recovered from him is said to be Rs 13 crore. He was intercepted at the Mumbai International Airport on suspicion on August 28 and was taken to a state-run hospital.

"The drug peddler is from Ghana landed at the Mumbai Airport where he was intercepted by the Customs officials on suspicion. During the search, officials did not find anything in his luggage, but during the investigation, officials found that he had swallowed 87 capsules containing cocaine," said a tweet posted from Mumbai Customs-III handle. He has been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).