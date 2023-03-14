Mumbai: The government and semi-government employees called a state-wide strike demanding the implementation of the old pension scheme. Meanwhile, after a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the old pension scheme, the unions have announced to call off the strike.

Sambhaji Thorat, the leader of the Employees' Union, has announced the withdrawal of the strike. After the employees went on strike, a meeting was held with the government. In the meeting, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given important instructions to the authorities concerned to solve the problem. A committee will be set up under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to discuss the implementation of the old pension scheme in two days.

Earlier, around 18 lakh employees of the Maharashtra government launched an indefinite strike on Tuesday seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) even as the State government has warned of disciplinary action. The employees who, took part in strike include paramedics working in hospitals run by the state government and civic bodies, sanitation workers, and teachers.

In this strike, Grade III and IV employees of JJ Hospital in Mumbai also participated. The strike was observed earlier also, but to no avail. The protesting employees of JJ Hospital raised slogans and warned that the strike will continue till the demand is not met.

The teachers have also joined the strike at a time when examinations for Classes X and XII are underway. The employees resorted to the strike after the talks between the unions and the State government failed on Monday. Chief Secretary (general administration) has warned that disciplinary action may be taken against the striking employees.

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in a bid to pacify the protesting employees, announced a panel comprising senior bureaucrats to look into the demand of State government employees to revert to the Old Pension Scheme. The panel will give its report in a time-bound manner, officials said.