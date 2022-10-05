Jabalpur (MP): Miscreants on Tuesday attacked a mother-daughter duo with an inflammable spray in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur even as police have arrested one of the miscreants. A police official said that the incident happened late Tuesday near the Sunarhai Durga Utsav Committee in Kotwali police station area where miscreants poured inflammable chemicals on the two women who were visiting Durga puja celebrations.

Officials of the Durga Utsav committee, showing alertness, caught one of the attackers. In the meantime, locals rushed the victims to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Locals including a Hindu organization and BJP leaders reached the Kotwali police station where they created a ruckus to demand the arrest of other miscreants they said belonged to a different religion.

Some suspects have been apprehended by the police while further probe into the incident is on.