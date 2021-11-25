Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Four members of a family, including an eight-year boy and a 10-year-old girl, were killed after the car in which they were travelling was hit by a truck in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday. The accident took place in Jeet Nagar locality on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Satyam Upadhyay, his wife Manika and their 10-year-old daughter Ishani died on the spot while Sneh, the eight-year-old son of the couple, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Thursday morning.

According to the police, after being hit, the car got stuck to the truck and was dragged for some distance.

They were returning to their residence in Maihar where Upadhyay ran a mobile shop from Satna city after shopping when they met with the accident about 40 km from the district headquarters.

The truck driver fled the spot. Later, he was arrested from a nearby area where he was hiding after the incident.