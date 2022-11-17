Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid poaching rumours, the Congress has called all its MLAs in the State to come to Burhanpur on November 20 where party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to enter the State the same day. The latest rumours added to the concerns of the Congress leadership, which has initiated efforts to prevent any harm from this.

The buzz in the state's political circles is that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to jolt the Congress by poaching a group of its MLAs before the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters the state. As per sources, the BJP is planning a 'mini operation lotus' against the Congress. Against this backdrop, the Congress is now trying its best to make Rahul Gandhi yatra's entry into the State smooth and incident-free.

The Congress state leaders are making all out efforts to make Rahul's public meeting a historic success. All the leaders are involved in preparing a strategy for the same. The party has also called all its MLAs to Burhanpur as the Yatra, which is being held from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, enters the state through the border district of Burhanpur later this week.

Regarding the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress has assigned the responsibility of different districts to the leaders. The responsibility of Burhanpur has been handed over to independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera, who is actively involved in the preparations has announced to give a red carpet welcome to the yatra.

Shera said he will lay a red carpet for nine km. After MP, Rahul Gandhi's yatra will enter Gujarat where the electioneering for assembly polls has picked up momentum.

Congress has entrusted the responsibility to Arun Yadav, Jeetu Patwari, Sachin Yadav, Kantilal Bhuria, Bala Bachchan, and Vijayalakshmi Sadhau to make the yatra successful in the Malwa-Nimar region. Ajay Singh and Kamleshwar Patel have been engaged in preparations in the Vindh region, while Congress state president Kamal Nath is in direct contact with each MLA.