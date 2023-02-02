Kannur (Kerala): In a tragic incident two people, including a pregnant woman, were charred to death when the car in which they were traveling suddenly caught fire in Kannur on Thursday morning. The accident took place when they were on their way to the Kannur district hospital. Six persons were traveling in this car, however, four managed to escape alive.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased couple Prajith (32) of Kuttiattur Kararambu and his wife Reesha (26) were en route to the district hospital from Kuttiattur when the tragedy struck. Both the deceased were sitting in front of the car, a Suzuki S-Presso. Four more passengers -- Sreeparvathy, Reesha's parents, Kuzhikkal Vishwanathan and Shobha, and her aunt, Sajina -- were sitting in the back seat but managed to jump out of the car as it car caught fire.

According to the eyewitness, the car went up in flames near the district hospital. A short circuit is being suspected as the reason for the fire. The locals present at the spot tried to rescue the couple but were not able to save the life of Prajith and Reesha. The entire incident was recorded by some locals on their phones. In the video, locals can be seen running toward the burning car to rescue the helpless couple.

Officials said the reasons for the fire could be ascertained only after verification by technical experts. Prajith was a civil contractor and Reesha, who was eight months pregnant, was a homemaker. The couple is survived by their daughter Sreeparvathy (8), a Class 2 student.