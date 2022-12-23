Nagpur: A 10-year-old girl from Kerala who had come for the National Cycle Polo Championship being held in Nagpur in Maharashtra died on Thursday after she fell ill in the morning, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Fathima Nida Shihabuddin, from Alappuzha district in the southern state, complained of constipation for the past two days, championship organising secretary Gajanan Burde told.

"She was part of the Kerala team for the sub junior segment. I met the secretary of their team, which had arranged accommodation on their own, on Wednesday. I was told she was having difficulty with motions for the past two days and taken ill this morning," Burde said. She collapsed and later died in a private hospital in Dhantoli after being administered M-set injection in the morning, Burde claimed.

Speaking on the incident, Inspector Prabhavati Ekurke of Dhantoli police station said, "Regarding Fathima Nida Shihabuddin's death, the medico-legal case was received from Shrikrishna Hospital. She had gone there for stomach ache and died five minutes after being given an injection."

The body has been sent for post mortem and further action in the untimely death case in Dhantoli police station would be based on the investigation, Ekurke added.