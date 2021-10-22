Kannur: Ann Maria, class 11 student from Kannur, keeps her head held high as her efforts in sharpening handwriting and mastering the art of calligraphy have got recognized by securing first prize in World Handwriting Competition. The competition held for the age group of 13-19 in artistic category was conducted by World Handwriting for Humanity based in New York.

Covid-induced lockdown gave the teenager ample free time to immerse herself in her newfound passion-calligraphy. About 10 fonts flow hassle-free through her hands now.

Always fond of good handwriting, Maria emphasized on writing well whether it be for her class notes. Maria said that it was her class 4 teacher who rectified the little imperfections in her handwriting.

Speaking to ETV Bharat about the competition, Maria said that she just meant to participate. "I never expected that I will win and I am very happy. MP Sudhakaran Sir, my teachers and relatives called through phone to congratulate me," said Maria.

She has also started a YouTube channel guiding people to gain handwriting skills. Maria takes to Instagram and other social media platforms to share her artwork. Inspired by doctors who are experts in calligraphy as seen in Instagram, Maria hopes that her ambition of becoming a doctor will go hand-in-hand with the pursuit of her passion.

Apart from this, she is interested in poetry writing, drawing. The student of Chemberi Nirmala Higher Secondary School has already won several prizes at the school level in the forte. Her father Biju Jose, a mechanic and mother Swapna Francis, a housewife have always been supportive of her endeavours.

