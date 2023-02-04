Mangaluru (Karnataka): Three people from Dakshina Kannada district died in a road accident near Quraysh Road in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh on Friday. The deceased were identified as Rizwan, a resident of Uladhangadi Kadike in Dakshina Kannada district, Akeel from Suratkal Krishnapura, and Nasir of Mangaluru and Shihab, a Bangladeshi citizen, traveling with him.

These four worked in an Arabian company, SAQCO, and were heading in a car to collect their Residential Certificate in Riyadh when their vehicle rammed into a camel near Khurais Road. The bodies were taken to Al Hassa Hospital and the kin of the deceased were informed. Rizwan's brother-in-law Abdul Razzaq said that they are in touch with the local residents, but no decision has been taken yet to bring the body to India.

Earlier last month, a 23-year-old Indian-origin woman died after being hit by a Seattle police patrol vehicle in South Lake Union in the United States, the Seattle police department said in a statement. The victim was shifted to Harborview Medical Centre in critical condition after she was hit by the police patrol vehicle. The King County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the woman as Jaahnavi Kandula, media reported in Seattle.

According to King County Medical Examiner's Office, the cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries. Jaanhavi Kandula was a native of the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. She was a student at the Northeastern University campus in South Lake Union and was on track to receive a master's degree in information systems this December, according to media reports.

The Seattle police department in a statement said that the officer driving the marked patrol SUV was traveling northbound on Dexter Avenue North when responding with Seattle Fire Department to a "priority one call." The female pedestrian was crossing from east to west in the crosswalk when the vehicle hit her, according to the statement.