Bengaluru: A 21-year-old girl student was seriously injured after a speeding car hit her on Thursday near RV College on Kengeri main road in Karnataka's Bengaluru, the police said. The student was identified as Swati, a first-year MBA student at BIMS College and stays in a PG Pattanagere, he said. The CCTV footage of the incident was examined.

On Thursday around 1.30 pm, Swati was crossing the road from RV College towards BIMS College when a speeding car hit her and fled the spot. The girl suffered grievous multiple injuries. The locals immediately admitted her to a private hospital. On receiving the information, Swati's family members from Hubli reached the hospital, the police said. The accused car driver had been identified as Krishna Bhargav (20), a first-year MBBS student of RR College. Krishna has been taken into custody by the Kengeri Sanchari police station. The injured girl was undergoing treatment in ICU, the police said.

Earlier, a 20-year-old girl was killed after being dragged under a car in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri. The girl, Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of January 1 after her Scooty was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. The Delhi police received the viscera report of the girl. The test was conducted by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Police suspended 11 personnel, who were on PCR and picket duty on the route, for their negligence when the woman was killed after being dragged under a car.