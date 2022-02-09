Mandya: ''They raised the slogan of Jai Shriram. I responded with Allah hu Akbar'' says Muskan, the brave girl from Mandya, who is now being seen as the face of the protest against the Hijab ban.

In a video that went viral yesterday, burqa-clad Muskan was seen confronting men in saffron shawls, who were shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' as they heckled her. Second-year commerce student in Mandya, Muskan was seen fighting the bullies by shouting “Allah hu Akbar”.

Muskan narrated the ordeal in a press meet and said, "When I entered the college, they were not allowing me just because I was wearing the burqa. I went to college to give my assignment. As I came out of college. Some boys told me to remove the burqa. They started shouting Jai Shri Ram. So I started screaming Allah hu Akbar. I was not worried. I will follow the court order."

''India is a free country where everyone is allowed to practice their religion. My Hindu friends are all supporting my right to wear the hijab and most of the people heckling me were outsiders. I will follow my religion, my friends will follow their religion, nothing wrong in it,' she added.

Muskan is a second-year commerce student of PES College in Mandya.

