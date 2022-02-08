.

Watch: Student heckled in Karnataka college as hijab vs saffron row escalates Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 2 hours ago

The Karnataka Hijab vs Saffron row is taking an ugly turn with a video emerging from one of the colleges showing a saffron-clad group of students heckling a lone hijabi student. The viral video shows the confrontation between the Muslim student and the saffron-clad group. The video as per reports is from Mandya pre-university college.