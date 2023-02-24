Dharwad (Karnataka): At least five persons including a pedestrian were killed and four were injured after a car rammed into a truck from behind near Tegura village in Dharwad taluk late on Thursday night. The car which ploughed into the truck also fatally knocked down as a pedestrian.

Police identified the deceased as Mahantesh Muddoji, (40), Basavaraj Naragunda, (35), Nagappa Muddoji (29), and Sreekumar, all residents of Auradi village in Belgaum district, and the deceased pedestrian was identified as Eranna Ramanagoudar, (35) of Dharwad, Hubli.

Police said the passengers in the car were on their way to drop one Manjunath Muddoji in Hubbali from Auradi village in Kuttur taluk of Belgaum district. Manjunath was planning to enter the Agnipath to become Agniveer. On information, the Garga police rushed to the accident spot and launched the rescue operations.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Lokesh Jagalasar confirmed the death of five people including the pedestrian. Lokesh said a a total of five people died while four were injured in this incident. The deceased have been identified as, Mahantesh Muddoji, Basavaraj Naragunda, Nagappa Muddoji, Sreekumar, and the pedestrian Eranna Ramanagoudar of Dharwad Hubballi, the SP said.

Sravanakumar Naragunda, Madivalappa Alnavara, Prakash Gowda, and Manjunath Muddoji who were injured in the accident were admitted to the hospital. Injured Manjunath Muddoji was to join Agnipath and they all were going from Belgaum to drop him off in Hubli. Manjunath was admitted to the district hospital with serious injuries, Lokesh said.

