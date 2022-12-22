Hassan (Karnataka): Police on Wednesday arrested the principal of a government school in Karnataka's Hassan district after several students accused him of sexual harassment. A case was registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

"The incident came to light on December 18 after at least 15 students from the school hostel called the child helpline number 1098. Members of the Child Welfare Committee of the district then visited the school and noted down the students' complaints. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under the POCSO Act against the principal," said superintendent of police Hariram Shankar. "The accused is a native of Kodagu district. It is really shameful that a principal has committed such a heinous act. He has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Children are undergoing counselling," said the SP.