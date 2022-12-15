Bengaluru: Furious over his girlfriend for informing police about his drug peddling, a youth set her two-wheeler on fire in Halasuru in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The incident dates back to December 12 when Vikram came to his girlfriend's house, poured petrol on her two-wheeler, and escaped from the spot after setting it on fire, police said.

Vikram and his girlfriend have been in a relationship for three years. However, when his girlfriend came to know about his drug peddling, she made efforts to change him but in vain. She then informed the police hoping that he would change once he was arrested. Madiwala police arrested him on drug peddling charges.

After he was released on bail after eight months, came to know that his girlfriend was responsible for his arrest. He then went to her house and in a fit of rage, set ablaze her two-wheeler. Halasuru police have filed a case regarding the incident and have arrested him.