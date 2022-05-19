Shimoga (Karnataka): When the state's largest reservoir Linganamakki was built for power generation those who were displaced were brought to the Shettihalli and Chitrashetti sanctuary near Shimoga. But, no government has ever taken action to provide the basic amenities. The government has now come forward to provide electricity to these villages. So, they don't have any basic infrastructure. Many times they staged protests at least to give a power connection, but in vain. The Forest Department had not permitted it because the power line has to be pulled into the sanctuary. Thus, the people of Shettihalli and Chitrashetti villages were spending their time in the dark.

They have been fighting for the past 10 years for electricity through cable. Now the Central Forest, Environment Department agreed to provide power supply via underground cable. Over 13 km underground cable is allowed in 0.69 hectares of land while Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (MESCOM) has prepared the tender process after getting permission from the Central Environmental Department. Rs 3.33 crore proposal has been sent to Mescom headquarters. Meanwhile, now the villagers are demanding that government provide the basic facilities, along with electricity.