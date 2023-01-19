Bengaluru: A 12-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday after accidentally coming in contact with a live electric wire at Vishweshwaraiah Layout at RT Nagar of Bengaluru on Monday. On Monday afternoon, Abubakar, a Class VII student while flying a kite near his house at RT Nagar, his kite got tangled in the electric wire on a pole. He suffered severe burn injuries after he touched the electric wire while dragging the thread of the kite. He was immediately admitted to Victoria Hospital in the city. The boy died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Tuesday, police said.

The father of the deceased lodged a complaint with RT Nagar police station regarding the incident. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under Section 304A of the IPC against Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) for negligence.