Mangaluru: The Government First Grade College in Dakshina Kannada's Uppinangady, which was at the center of the hijab row protests a few weeks ago, has revoked the suspension of six students after they submitted an undertaking to abide by the dress code.

According to reports, the students had been suspended earlier for wearing the hijab in the classroom despite warnings by the college authorities. Apart from these six students, the college had suspended 24 girl students for violating the High Court order and wearing Hijab inside classrooms. On Tuesday, out of the total 101 Muslim girl students, 46 students including 29 students who had remained absent and 11 students who had maintained a distance from pro-hijab protests in the college last week, attended classes by abiding by the college dress code.

The college, however, will suspend students who violate the dress code in defiance of the order of the Karnataka High Court, and the subsequent decision taken by the college authorities.