Uppinangady (Karnataka): Twenty-four girl students who persisted to wear hijab were barred from class for a week at Uppinangady government first-grade college on Monday days after suspension of seven students for wearing the Muslim veil. The restriction was enforced after the Principal who took the decision during a meeting with the lecturers.

Based on the state high court's decision, the government circular, and the college development committee's decision, the meeting unanimously decided to impose a class restriction on the 24 students “who are damaging the college's learning environment” for the next one week. Earlier, the joint director of Mangalore University visited the college on Monday to listen to the demands of the students and asked them to attend the classroom. However, the students did not agree and persisted to wear Hijab in the college.

Also read: Karnataka Hijab row: Uppinangadi college suspends one more student, total seven