Uppinangadi(Dakshina Kannada): As many as seven students have been suspended - the last on Sunday - for wearing hijab in class in the Uppinangadi government first-grade college in Puttur taluk.

According to sources in the college administration, the students were suspended by the principal. They further revealed that six students were suspended for one week on Wednesday for wearing hijab in class.

A meeting of the College Development Committee (CDC), chaired by MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor was held on Friday afternoon. Sources in the college administration said that during the meeting it was decided that the Karnataka High Court's order applies only to the classroom and there are no issues with the students wearing hijab in the college corridors.

Also read: Hijab row: 6 suspended, 12 sent back for wearing hijab in K'taka dist

It was also decided that no clothes other than the college uniforms will be allowed inside the college campus, official sources said adding that the CDC also decided that any student violating the rule will be suspended immediately.

They further revealed that if the suspended students wished to re-join classes abiding by the the rule of the college, they will have to write a covering letter urging the college authorities to consider the same.

Meanwhile, a journalist was allegedly assaulted in the college on Thursday by a group of students who were staging a protest against students coming to college wearing hijabs. A group of students who were staging the protest on the college premises allegedly physically assaulted the journalist.