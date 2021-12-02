Mangaluru(Karnataka): Indian-origin man taking over as the CEO of Twitter might be one the most shared and read stories on the internet, but there's something more astonishing and flabbergasting than that as 11 pairs of twins studying in a school located at Kairangala Punyakoti Nagara on the outskirts of Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district.

The sight of these eleven twins, who study in different classes, is a delight to watch.

For the school staff, it becomes difficult to differentiate between the twins most of the time, but that is something special feeling, the principal of the school Srihari says.

Speaking to ETV, Srihari said that the first pair of twins was admitted to school in 2008 and since then the number is increasing. He also said that there is no special feeling in the world than to see these 11 pairs of students on the school precincts.

Among these twins, three pairs study in IV grade, two pairs in V grade, one pair each in VI, VII, VIII, X grades and two pairs in XII grade. Among these four girl pairs, four boy pairs and three boy-girl pairs.

Three pairs of students, Jainesh and Jayesh, Sanjana-Sanjay, Latesh, and Lavesh are the students of IV grade and had been in the school since LKG, while one of the pairs studying in V grade Chaitanya P Malli and Chandana P Malli had been in the school since LKG while one more pair from the same grade Dhanyashree and Dhanush were admitted this year.

Another pair, Bhavashree and Divyashree of VI grade were admitted to the school three years ago while Keerthi R Gatti and Keerthan R Gatti of 7th grade joined this year, Sujan and Suhan of VIII grade were admitted last year and Shreeshanth and Sushant of class X grade joined the school two years ago.

Pragna and Preksha, Moksha and Mokshita of XII grade joined the school last year.