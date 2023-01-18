Bengaluru: The youth who was seen dragging an elderly man behind his scooter said he was scared that he would be trashed by the crowd gathering around while the septuagenarian victim said he would have let the youth go if he had just said sorry after the latter's two-wheeler hit the elderly man's car in Bengaluru.

The 71-year-old Muthappa who sustained injuries in the drag said the youth did not stop after hitting the SUV from behind on Magadi road. "When I tried to question the motorist, he decided to flee the scene. But I held on to his scooter. He tried his best to escape and wanted me to leave his scooter," he said.

The youth was stopped by a couple of auto drivers and bikers near Hosahalli metro station who caught hold of him. He did not even respect my age. The public gathered there and called the ambulance. If he had said sorry after hitting my vehicle, I would have let him go, Muthappa said.

The suspect, on the other hand, during police interrogation said, "when the incident happened, a lot of people had gathered there." I was scared. I just tried to escape the scene because I was afraid of getting beaten by the gathering, the motorist identified as Sahil was quoted as saying by the police.

DCP West Division Laxman Nimbaragi said the police of Govindarajanagar Law Division has registered a case against the youth. The victim has been shifted to a hospital. He is out of danger. FIR has been registered and the accused has been arrested. The DCP revealed the details in a tweet.

Dr. Sunil Babu of Gayatri Hospital in Vijayanagar said, "the government has promised to bear the cost of treatment of the injured elderly man and treatment will be given for three days." The doctor said the septuagenarian was fortunate since he did not break a single bone and the injuries were superficial in nature despite the grievous nature of the incident.

