Bengaluru: A chilling footage emerged from Bengaluru on Tuesday, as a motorist, in a mobile video, was seen dragging a person clinging to the back of his bike in the city's Magadi Road area. The incident took place after the rider, approaching a Tata Sumo from the wrong side of the road, crashed against the vehicle. The incident in question took place when victim, identified as the Sumo driver, got down and tried to question the motorist, who decided to flee the scene.

The biker dragged the victim for about a kilometer before coming to a halt, with the person recording the video seen to be disembarking from his two-wheeler and probing the accused. Upon being informed, Vijayanagar Police have arrived at the spot and registered a case in this regard. A probe in underway.