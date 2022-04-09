Bengaluru: Enforcement Directorate(ED) has moved the Supreme Court against bail granted by the Karnataka High Court to Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of former CPI(M) Kerela state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in a money laundering case.

ED has contended before the court that "the voluminous documents that were collected by the investigating officer clearly disclose that there are shady transactions under which huge amounts were deposited, transferred and withdrawn". It says that the transactions of over Rs 6 crores in different banks such as IDBI, HDFC, SBI and Federal bank have no "proper explaination" and they were not disclosed in the income tax returns as well.

Kodiyeri is being investigated for money laundering case that came into light after a case was registered under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,1985, for drug trafficking. Back in October 2021, the Karnataka HC had granted him bail.

Also read: Anil Deshmukh 'mastermind' in money laundering case: ED