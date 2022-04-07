Bengaluru: Police on Thursday apprehended two people in connection with a theft, wherein, the thieves made off with about Rs 1.76 crores in cash and gold worth 12 lakhs. Officials said that the thieves, identified as Sunil Kumar and Dileep, are being interrogated and an investigation is going on at an accelerated pace.

Sunil Kumar is a resident of Subramanyapura and had been driving an auto for his living. The other accused Dileep is from Mandya and lived in Magadi Road in Bengaluru. Before this case, two were in prison on charges related to theft and drugs. The two had become friends during their time in jail. Sunil had promised Dileep that he would change his life once they got out on bail.

After getting out of jail, Kumar returned to driving an auto for a living. While dropping off a passenger, Kumar noticed the passenger's father paying a bundle of money to the man. He also noticed luxurious bikes parked in front of the passenger's house. Kumar realized that the person lived alone in the house, while his parents lived in the house next door.

After gathering all the information, Kumar and his accomplice lay in wait for the victim to leave and when the victim left the house for work, the accused broke into the house on March 28 after confirming the house was empty, looted the money, and gold.

According to reports, the thieves found a bag with about Rs 2 crores inside and after equally distributing the loot among themselves, celebrated by drinking alcohol present in the house.

Later, accused Dileep used his share of the stolen money to buy jewellery for his parents and went to Goa to spend time. Kumar, however, hid his money and used to check on it every day.

A police team led by Inspector Sivakumar, who had been conducting a continuous operation, was able to trace and arrest both the accused. Police have also taken note of the huge amount of money involved in the robbery and questioned the house owner in this regard. The victim, identified as Sandeep Lal, has stated that he is a real estate businessman and claimed to have made money by selling land. The police have also informed the Income Tax Department in this regard.