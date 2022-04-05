Bangalore(Karnataka): Bangalore police have arrested a 26-year-old thief from Rajasthan who used to fly down to the city and snatch chains and other gold ornaments by targeting women walking alone on roads, and then fly back to his hometown.

Umesh Khatik was arrested on April 1 in Bangalore after police were able to zero-in on the thief following a tip-off. According to the police, the accused used to target single women by riding on stolen bikes and snatching their chains. The accused had been flying down to Bangalore and Hyderabad from Rajasthan for carrying out the chain-snatching bids. After stealing he used to go to his hometown via train to avoid the security checks at the airport.

He would be carrying gold and silver chains by train to avoid getting caught. He had been stealing bikes in the capital city for many years now. Recently Khatik had looted three chains in Marathahalli, Puttenahalli, and CK Achikattu police station areas. Based on a tip-off, CK Akhikattu police had filed a case and managed to arrest the accused.

Sanjeeva Patil, DCP, Bengaluru West said, "The accused has 6 theft cases against him in Mahadeva Pura, Ashokanagar, K.R. Purama, and other areas under the jurisdiction of Bangalore police station. In the daytime, he used to work in a small scrap shop to avoid attention. Based on a tiff-off and on the basis of the complaints, police arrested him on April 1."

Last year in December, Khatik had committed thefts in Bangalore and Hyderabad. Overall, he has been charged with 18 cases in Rajasthan, seven in Hyderabad, and seven in Bangalore. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he fell in love with a minor girl and married her. "According to him, he was later imprisoned under a 'false case' for marrying the minor girl. After he was released from prison he married her again and started stealing chains to continue looking after his wife," police said.

