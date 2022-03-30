Katihar(Bihar): A youth was assaulted by a group of villagers of Katihar in Bihar, for stealing a bike after he was caught in the action revealed by CCTV footage. The people of Katihar had violated the law by beating this youth brutally on Tuesday.

In a video widely shared on social media, people are beating him mercilessly by hanging him upside down from a tree. When the police took note of the video, they said that stern action would be taken against the violators of the law. Although the police have not received any complaints about bike theft so far, nevertheless, police have started investigating the matter.

It is said that a bike was stolen from the Karanpur area recently, and when the CCTV footage revealed the identity of the youth in connection with the bike theft. People of Kathihar reached Sisbani village in Nagar Panchayat area of ​​Barsoi police station and caught the accused Suman Kumar Rai. The villagers hung him upside down from a tree and started abusing him. Without filing a proper complaint the villagers kept on thrashing him.

The youth kept on begging for mercy but the villagers did not pay any heed to him and thrashed him till he fainted. Barsoi SDPO Premnath Ram said that till now no written complaint has been received by the police regarding the widely shared video. But still, the police took further action and started an investigation. Barsoi SDPO said that "no one is allowed to take law into their own hands and the accused will not be spared. Stringent action will be taken against those who were involved in beating the accused."

