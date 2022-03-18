Bengaluru: An incident of theft has taken place at the residence of an award-winning artist in the Konanakunte police station area of Bengaluru. According to police sources, the incident took place at the residence of Hema Shekhar where 22 grams of gold medals, 200 grams of jewelry, 2 kg silver, and Rs 85,000 were stolen.

They further revealed that the incident came to light on March 15 after Hema Shekhar and her husband Chandrashekhar returned home from Mysore. They went to Mysore on March 5 to attend a program. Upon returning home, they found out that the theft had taken place. A complaint has been lodged at Konanakunte police station and police are searching for the accused.

Hema Shekhar was awarded the Shilpa Guru award in 2002 by President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and in 2014 by President Pranab Mukherjee. She has received several other awards including the 1995 State Award and the 1994 State Merit Certificate.