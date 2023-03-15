Palamu (Jharkhand) : The jawans raised an uproar at the Zap 8 Corps Complex of Palamu after the suicide of a fellow jawan of Jharkhand Jaguar (Jharkhand Special Task Force). The jawans have also beaten up several officers of Zap 8, sources said. The protesting jawans were unrelenting till their demands were met.

Jaguar jawan Anish Verma has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Zap 8 Corps's headquarters in Lesliganj, Palamu. Anish Verma was a soldier of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) 3 and was posted in Jharkhand Jaguars in 2015. During the ongoing training at Zap 8, Anish Verma was made a mess in-charge. Every day the training started at 5.30 am.

The fellow jawans had gone for training while Anish stayed back in his tent. He was found dead by allegedly hanging himself. After this, angry IRB jawans created a ruckus. They have beaten several officers including a major, a havaldar and others. After getting information about the incident, Palamu SP and ZAP 8 in-charge commandant Chandan Kumar Sinha reached the spot.

Angry jawans have surrounded the in-charge commandant and complained against the DSP. He has been trying to pacify the jawans who are demanding action against the DSP. The staff of Lesliganj police station has also reached the spot. The jawans have gathered in one place and are creating a ruckus. Training is going on in Zap 8 since January and many serious allegations are being made about the DSP (deputy superintendent of police).

Also Read: Sammed Shikharji row: Jain monk on hunger strike dies; Jharkhand govt faces heat

The SPC (Senior Promotion Course) training of jawans deputed to Jharkhand Jaguars is going on in Zap 8 from January. After the suicide of Anish Verma, the DSP of Zap 8 has faced many serious allegations. DSP has accused Anish Verma of harassing and assaulting him. Anish Verma joined IRB in 2013. Anish Verma's dead body has been kept in MMCH (Medinrai Medical College and Hospital) and his relatives are waiting for the postmortem.