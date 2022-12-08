Jamshedpur: The Asian Kids Sport Climbing Championship 2022, organised by the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Asia, in association with the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) and Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF), will be held at JRD Tata Sports Complex from December 8 to 11 in Jamshedpur of Jharkhand.

Athletes from 10 Asian countries South Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, China and India will be participating in the mega event. Technical delegates and officials from Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia have already reached the venue. Route setting has already begun for the bouldering and lead events.

TSAF organised a two-day selection trial for Indian athletes on November 17 and 18 for the championship at the same venue. Over 45 athletes from across the country have been selected to represent the Indian contingent. They took part in a three-week national training camp in preparation for the event.

The participants are divided into two groups, 10 to 11 years in the D group and 12 to 13 years in the C group. Winners will be awarded in a closing ceremony on December 11. The arena will be open for visitors from December 9 to 11 from 8 am to 6 pm. School students have also been invited to watch the event. Fun activities like hitting the bull's eye and balancing coins on the thighs will be arranged and the winners will be given gifts. This mega event will be streamed live on YouTube and TSAF's Facebook page.

With the construction of two new walls, one for lead climbing and the other for speed climbing under the guidelines of the IFSC, the organisation is looking forward to hosting numerous international and world-class level championships in the future. A new set of bouldering walls is under construction making this infrastructure state-of-the-art.