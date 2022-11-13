New Delhi: Indian shooters continued their gold rush in the 15th Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, Korea, sweeping all the four team event golds on offer on Sunday. They have so far won as many as 10 gold medals from the competition. The day began with the men's air rifle trio of Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil beating Kazakhstan 17-11 in the men's 10m air rifle team competition. The women emulated their male counterparts when Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan and Meghana Sajjanar overcame hosts Korea 16-10 in their team event title decider.

The junior men's team was not to be left behind as Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar and Vidit Jain got the better of hosts Korea with a 16-10 margin. The junior women's air rifle team comprising Nancy, Ramita and Tilottama Sen then added the icing on the cake when they crushed yet another Korean team, 16-2, in the final.

On Saturday, Sheersh Kashyap, Parth Mane and Abhinav Shaw had claimed the men's 10m air rifle team youth title with a 16-8 victory over hosts Korea. It was India-Korea yet again on Saturday, in the women's youth team final as Gautami Bhanot, Hazel and Yukthi Rajendra bagged the gold 16-6 in the final.

For India, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Mehuli Ghosh and Tilottama Sen have so far won two gold medals to be the most successful in the squad so far. (PTI)