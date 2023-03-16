Bengaluru: The railway police succeeded in arresting three persons after solving the murder mystery where the body of a woman was found in the drum of Baiyappanahalli Railway Station on March 12 in Karnataka. The victim was identified as Tamanna (27) and a total of eight accused were involved in the murder, the police said.

Among them, Kamal (21), Tanveer Alam (28), and Shakib (25) have been arrested by the police while the remaining five accused Nawab, Jamal, Mazhar, Assab and Sabool are absconding. During the investigation, it was revealed that the prime accused in the murder was the woman's husband elder brother and the victim was murdered due to a family feud.

Hailing from Bihar, Tamannaah got married to Afroz, a physically challenged April last year. Tamanna, who divorced him, came to Bengaluru with Afroz's uncle's son Intikab. Both were married and lived near Jigani. But, his (Intikab) brother Nawab was angry that the peace of the family was ruined by her.

Nawab, who had come to Bengaluru, called his brother Intikab on March 12 and invited him, telling after his marriage, you have settled on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Let's meet. Let's go around the city, he reportedly said. Accordingly, Intikab and Tamanna had come from Jigani to the house where the Nawab was staying at Kalasipalya. Intikab, Tamanna, Nawab, Kamal, Tanveer Alam, Shakib, Jamal, Massar, Assab and Sabool all went around Bengaluru and had lunch together.

Speaking after that, he said, "The peace of our family has been ruined by Tamannaah. She should not be in Bengaluru, I will send her to Bihar, you should go back to your home." Later he threatened his brother Intikab and sent him back to Jigani. On the same day at 6 pm, he strangulated Tamanna to death. The accused put the body in a blue drum and sealed it. At around 11:45 pm, they went to Baiyyappanahalli Railway Station in an auto and fled by leaving the drum in front of the portico. The body was found in the drum on the morning of March 13.

The Baiyyappanahalli Railway Police, who registered a case, conducted an investigation based on the address on the sticker on the drum containing the body and arrested three accused and continued the search for the remaining five, who are absconding. This has no link with the earlier case where two bodies were found in two railway stations in the city, said Railway SP D Saumyalatha said.