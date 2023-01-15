Ramgarh (Jharkhand): A married woman was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. Police sources said that the incident took place on Saturday in the Barkakana area of the district.

According to police, the deceased Mamata Devi along with her sister Jaya and brother-in-law Nikhil Kushwaha arrived at Barkakana from Delhi on January 14. Her lover Armaan Khan alias Rocky reached Hazaribagh from Delhi and went to the rented house on the same day staying.

Jaya and her husband Nikhil Kushwaha went to the market to buy groceries in the evening and when they returned they found her in a pool of her own blood with a gaping wound on her face. Police said that first, her family members rushed her to a hospital in Barkakana where doctors referred her to the Sadar Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Jaya alleged that the accused Armaan Khan, a resident of Hazaribagh had ensnared her sister into a love affair and was speaking to her on phone for the last one year. She further alleged that as the relationship between the two deepened, Armaan repeatedly pressurised Mamata to come to him and even threatened her several times. " Armaan fled from the spot after murdering Mamata," said Jaya.

Upon being informed about the incident, Barkakana Out Post in-charge Shashi Prakash reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Police officials said that prima-facie it seems that a blow with a sharp object near her eyes caused Mamata's death adding that the exact reason behind her death can only be determined after the post-mortem report arrives.

" We are investigating the case. It seems that the injury caused by a blow with a sharp object near her eyes resulted into Mamata's death. However, the exact cause of her death will only be known after the post-mortem report arrives," said ASI Malti Kumari adding that the search is on for the accused.