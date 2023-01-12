Dhanbad (Jharkhand): A man from Jharkhand's Dhanbad murdered his wife to win his sister-in-law's heart, but ended up stabbing both in what is arguably one of the weirdest stories of unrequited love in recent times.

Anil Dom, a resident of Mahavir Nagar in the district, wanted to keep his wife Anjali and have a relationship with her sister Divya as well. When he expressed his desire to the two sisters, they vehemently objected to his fantasies. Anil, however, did not give up and kept insisting until he realised that they were not ready for this arrangement.

Following it, Anil assumed that could win over his new love by ending the old one. On January 8, he dragged his wife out of the house and onto the road where he attacked her with a knife. Divya and her mother Geeta Devi rushed out to Anjali's rescue, hardly aware of how dangerous the situation was.

With Anil already seeing red, he stabbed all three of them and fled from the spot. Seeing them in a pool of blood, the locals rushed the three to the nearby Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College (SNMMCH) hospital where Anjali succumbed during treatment. The condition of Divya and her mother remains serious.

Anil Dom, who was absconding since the incident, was arrested on Thursday, DSP (Law and order) Arvind Kumar Binha said. The police also recovered the knife used in the murder. Anil accepted his crime and told the police that he had killed his wife because of his one-sided love affair with his sister-in-law.

"He wanted to keep his sister-in-law with him which the family members used to oppose. He said he was under the influence of alcohol on the day of the incident," the officer said.