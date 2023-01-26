Jamshedpur (Jharkhand): Aditi Kumari of Baridih, represented Jharkhand at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. A student of Jamshedpur Women's University, Aditi is the lone NCC cadet from Jharkhand and Bihar, who have been selected to take part in the Republic Day celebrations. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Aditi's mother said, "It is a dream come true and a proud moment for us as she participated in the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. She wants to become an IPS officer and I hope all her dreams come true. I wish her father was here to witness the success of his daughter. She is the eldest of four siblings. She worked very hard to achieve her goal."

Aditi's father Virendra Singh was in the Jharkhand police and died of a heart attack on October 12, 2015 while discharging his duty in Jamtara. Aditi's family credits her success to her hard work and sincere behaviour. "Aditi has seen a lot of hardships in her life, but it is the result of her hard work that she got selected to take part in the Republic Day parade. She is an inspiration for her siblings and other children as well," said Aditi's family.

The Vice- Chancellor of Jamshedpur Women's University, Prof Anjila Gupta, congratulated Aditi for her selection and wished her success. In a conversation with ETV Bharat Prof Gupta said, "It is a matter of pride for the university as Aditi is the cadet from NCC Directorate of Bihar and Jharkhand, who will be attending the Best Cadet competition during the R-Day parade." Prof Gupta also thanked Commanding Officer Sanjay Shandilya, PI staff and CTO Preeti of 37 Jharkhand Battalion NCC for training Aditi.