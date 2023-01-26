New Delhi: India's first tribal President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the country's 74th Republic Day at the capital's Kartavya Path on Thursday. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the chief guest. The ceremony will kick off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial where he will pay tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Following that, the prime minister will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

The parade will commence at around 10:30 am with the president taking the salute. It will be commanded by Parade Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth. Maj Gen Bhavnish Kumar, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command. Three Param Vir Chakra awardees and three Ashok Chkara awardees will also take part in the parade.

A "veterans tableau" will be part of the parade with the theme -- 'Towards India's Amrit Kaal with a Resolve of Veterans' Commitment'. A combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces will also be taking part.

The first contingent in the uniform of the 61 Cavalry will be led by Capt Raizada Shaurya Bali. It is the only serving active horse cavalry regiment in the world. The Indian Air Force contingent will comprise 144 air warriors and four officers, led by Sqn Ldr Sindhu Reddy. The Air Force tableau, designed on the theme 'Indian Air Force Power Beyond Boundaries', will display a rotating globe highlighting IAF's expanded reach.

The Indian Navy contingent will comprise 144 young sailors led by Lt Cdr Disha Amrith as the contingent commander. The marching contingent will have three women and six Agniveers. It will be followed by the naval tableau, designed on the theme 'Indian Navy - Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof'. It will showcase the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Indian Navy, 'Nari Shakti' and key indigenously designed and built assets under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Fifty aircraft will take part in the 74th Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path that will include aerial display by nine Rafale and the Navy's IL-38.

Also read: India celebrates 74th Republic Day today; All eyes on Kartavya Path

The national flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a 21-gun salute which will be given with 105-mm Indian field guns instead of the vintage 25-pounder guns. Four Mi-17 1V/V5 helicopters of 105 Helicopter Unit will shower flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path. This year the Republic Day celebrations will take place on the revamped Central Vista avenue.

This year, invites have been sent to common people from all walks of the society such as 'Shramyogis' involved in construction of Central Vista, Kartavya Path, New Parliament Building, milk, vegetable vendors, and street vendors etc. These special invitees will be prominently seated at Kartavya Path.

A total of 23 tableaux -- 17 from states and Union territories and six from various ministries and departments -- depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, and economic and social progress will be part of the parade on the Kartavya Path. The states and Union Territories which have been selected to showcase their tableaux include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will showcase one tableau and equipment. The theme of the tableau is 'Securing Nation with Effective Surveillance, Communication and Neutralising Threats.

The Republic Day celebrations will see attractive performances by dancers from Vande Bharatam group from across the country, tales of bravery by 'Veer Gatha 2.0' participants, melodious performances by school bands at the National War Memorial, largest-ever drone show and 3-D anamorphic projection.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar are conferred on children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in the fields of bravery, art and culture, sports, innovation and social service. Eleven winning children, in jeeps, will be driven down Kartavya Path.