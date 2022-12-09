Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that Indians are the “inheritors of a great civilization that has always believed in world peace and universal brotherhood”. Sinha was speaking at the 'Message of Humanity Conference' organised by Dogra Sadar Sabha, J&K, to celebrate India's recently assumed G20 Presidency.

“Thinkers and individuals must take advantage of the immense moral force of it and contribute to create an inclusive ecosystem for the society,” LG Sinha said in his address. He said the country is facing “new threats to peace, and terrorism exported by the neighbouring country is one of them. We are dealing with threat of terrorism firmly and are confident of rooting out this menace from our soil,” he said.

Sinha said that social development and aspirations of people can be fulfilled only in conditions of peace. Every segment of society must realize the futility of conflict and utility of peace. Echoing the belief of all humanistic thinkers around the world, the convention provided a unique platform to spread the eternal & universal message of peace, social equality and communal harmony, the LG said.

“As India has assumed G20 Presidency for the next one year, the message of peace, friendship and cooperation enshrined in our cultural heritage should become the guiding principle for the world,” Sinha said. Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan presided over the conference. Khan, in his address, said that prosperity and growth require unity and oneness.

“Our nation is home to unity in diversity and it has always welcomed every religion that ever came to this land,” he said. Earlier, prominent religious scholars from different religions, including Padma Shri Vishwamurti Shastri, Moulana Shahzad Azam Anwari Qasmi, President SGPC, S Ranjit Singh and Fr Lawrence Tharsis, spoke about the message of fraternity and love as taught by all religions which need to be instilled in the hearts of younger generations.

Thakur Gulchain Singh Charak, President, Dogra Sadar Sabha, in his welcome address threw light on the vision behind organising the conference on "Message of Humanity". Office bearers and senior member of Dogra Sadar Sabha, and prominent personalities, those from all walks of life were present on the occasion.