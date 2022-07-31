Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that many areas in the Union Territory have been cleared off the militancy and its ecosystem stands fully damaged while efforts are on to root-out militancy from the entire region. Sinha said that police along with other security forces through their human and technical intelligence have been able to wipe out militancy from many areas in J&K.

“More needs to be done to root out terrorism completely from J&K. Narco-terrorism is fast emerging as the biggest challenge and if it is not dealt with in time, it can take the shape of cancer. To eradicate militancy, you need to destroy all its off-shoots and tools supporting it,” the LG said while addressing the Passing Out parade of new police recruits at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in the Ganderbal district of Kashmir.

He said that police in J&K were facing multiple challenges on many fronts. Sinha said that the police were fast learning the art of countering technical and social media propaganda. “We have to counter the social media propaganda by using online means and the police force is working hard on that front,” Sinha said. He said that the administration has been providing full support to police over the years and no stone will be left unturned to make the police force more efficient in the times to come.

In his address, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said that "Pakistan is not happy with the peace prevailing in Kashmir and is now promoting narco-terrorism in the region". “Our neighbour (Pakistan) is not happy with the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in J&K and wants to promote narco-terrorism by luring the youth towards drugs and use the money earned out of narco-sale to fuel militancy," Singh said. The DGP said that drones are being sent from across to air-drop narcotics and weapons.

“Police and other security agencies have succeeded in curbing this menace. A lot more needs to be done to stop the narco-terrorism in J&K as it remains a big challenge,” he said. He said that J&K police are committed to ensuring a peaceful atmosphere in J&K but “our neighbour continuously hatches conspiracies to disrupt peace.”