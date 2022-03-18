Jammu/ Uttar Pradesh: Amid the ongoing controversy over the recently released movie, The Kashmir Files, several Kashmiri pandits have accused the filmmakers of being biased towards Kashmiri Muslims and showing only one side of the story. The movie apparently pictures the plight of the Kashmiri pandits during the 1990s. The film is based on the migration of Kashmiri Pandits and is gaining popularity in many quarters. At the same time, the critics say that the scenario presented in the film is beyond reality. Many Pandits have also alleged that the movie is an attempt to divide the Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sunita, a Kashmiri Pandit woman said that BJP is doing politics in the name of Kashmiri Pandits. "It is a fact that Kashmiri Pandits had to leave Kashmir in 1990. Now that the BJP is in power, why isn't the BJP taking any concrete steps to repatriate Kashmiri Pandits? The BJP is doing politics only in the name of Kashmiri Pandits," she said.

Other Kashmiri Pandits are also unhappy that the Kashmir Files film is being used by political parties to settle political scores. According to Pandit community activists, the whole issue of Kashmiri Pandits is human, not political. She strongly objected to the efforts of some political leaders to spread information about the real reasons for the expulsion of the Pandit community from the Valley.

Meanwhile, former Governor of Uttarakhand and senior leader of the Congress party Aziz Qureshi reacted to the controversial film 'The Kashmir Files', calling it a conspiracy to massacre Muslims.

Speaking to the media at the shrine of Sheikh Sarang Makhdoom Shah, Qureshi said that the country's sectarian forces always target Muslims, if the intention of the filmmakers was clear, more than 50,000 Muslims could not have been killed in Kashmir, why wasn't that shown? he questioned"

He also accused the present government and said why was not the killing of Muslims in Delhi and other places is not pictured in a movie adding that these kinds of movies are conspiracies to destroy the Muslim communities.

The film has been declared tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

