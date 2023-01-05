Srinagar (J&K): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday hit out at the BJP government at the Centre for “creating a communal division” among the people in the country. Mehbooba was talking to the media on the sidelines of her visit to Anantnag in south Kashmir.

She said that guns were no solution while referring to the speculations about arming the Village Defence Committees in the aftermath of recent civilian killings in Rajouri in Pir Panjal. “The BJP is trying to fulfil its own nefarious designs of creating a communal division among people,” she said.

She further alleged that BJP is trying to “use security forces due for own benefits”. “The role of security forces is over and government cannot win the battle by fighting its own people,” she added. Mehbooba said that the Centre is in a “reconciliation mood with China which proves that militarisation is not a solution at all”.