Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti Monday said that the central government should negotiate with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue so that the "bloodshed ends here".

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Mehbooba Mufti said that her party's 'Political Affairs Committee' held an important meeting in which resolutions were passed, including negotiations between the central government and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. She said that the situation of August 4, 2019 should be restored and other political parties of Jammu and Kashmir should support her on this issue.

She said that the central government has failed to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits and has also failed to stop their target killing. "PDP has promised that the Kashmiri Pandits will be resettled and returned in a dignified manner and by including 5.2 million voters in the voter list, BJP is trying to change the population ratio of Jammu and Kashmir which will have bad consequences," she said.

"India is a secular country where attempts to change the population ratio in Kashmir like Israel would be thwarted because neither India is Israel nor Kashmir is Palestine. Most of the corruption in the BJP government is exemplified by canceling the posts of Sub-Inspectors, Financial Accounts Assistants and Junior Engineers."

Mehbooba alleged that the top leaders of the ruling party are involved in "these riggings". Mehbooba also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the Kashmiri youths imprisoned in jails.