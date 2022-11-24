Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday raided multiple locations in the valley in connection with the recent terror threats to Kashmir journalists. A spokesman of the Srinagar police said in a tweet that the raids are being conducted across Srinagar, Budgam and Pulwama districts.

The police said that the searches are being conducted based on the leads from the previous searches conducted a few days ago in the same case. The massive searches were carried out on November 19 at 10 locations in three Kashmir districts including capital Srinagar. This was all part of the probe going on in the case relating to recent online threats to journalists in Kashmir.

A total of 12 people including journalists were called for regular questioning after the searches. Five journalists reportedly resigned after the threats. Srinagar Police on November 12 said that a case has been registered against handlers, active terrorists and over-ground workers (OGWs) of terror outfit LeT and its offshoot TRF for online publication and dissemination of a direct threat letter to journalists and reporters based in Kashmir.

According to the police statement, a case vide FIR No. 82/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Sherghari "against terror handlers, active terrorists and terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT and its offshoot TRF for online publication and dissemination of direct threat letters to journalists and reporters based in Kashmir".

Security agencies have said that a former Kashmiri journalist, Mukhtar Baba, is the mastermind behind the recent terror threats to local journalists.