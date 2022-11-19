Srinagar (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday launched massive searches at 10 locations in three Kashmir districts including capital Srinagar in connection with the probe into the recent online threats to journalists in Kashmir. A police spokesman said that the searches were launched at 10 locations in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam.

Police sources said the searches are underway at the residences of journalist, Mukhtar Baba, at Nowgam on Srinagar outskirts, top Lashkar-e-Taiba, handler Sajad Gull at Parimpora, and local TRF militant Moomin Gulzar in Srinagar. Mukhtar Baba is the alleged mastermind behind the threats. The case relates to the recent online threats to journalists accusing them of working as informers for the security agencies.

Five journalists reportedly resigned after the threats. Srinagar Police on November 12 said that a case has been registered against handlers, active terrorists and over ground workers (OGWs) of terror outfit LeT and its offshoot TRF for online publication and dissemination of a direct threat letter to journalists and reporters based in Kashmir.

The FIR was filed in Shergari Police Station. Security agencies have claimed that a former Kashmiri journalist, Mukhtar Baba, is the mastermind behind the threats to local journalists. Mukhtar Baba, originally a resident of downtown Srinagar, shifted to its Nowgam outskirts before escaping to Turkey. Security agencies said Baba has built a network of informers from within journalists on the basis of whose inputs he has prepared the current threat list.